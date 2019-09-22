Lloyd George Vogelweid, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

There will be a small, private, family only ceremony and burial at sea.

Lloyd was born March 7, 1926 in St. Louis to the late Theodore and Vera Mae Lloyd Vogelweid. Lloyd was a graduate of Ritenour High school, class of 1944. Lloyd was drafted twice into the army during WWII. He served, but was honorably discharged from a childhood injury resulting in the loss of his eye.

Lloyd received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Missouri, and worked for an oil refinery in Orange County for the majority of his career.

Lloyd married Hanni Sondheimer in 1956. Together they spent 50 amazing years, traveling and exploring many countries, meeting and enjoying all nationalities of people, many with whom they became lifelong friends.

Lloyd said he was fortunate to have two great loves in his life. After Hanni passed away in 2006, Lloyd was blessed to find Betty Stewart. Together they spent 13 loving years. Lloyd and Betty took 38 cruises. Lloyd said they were “Big Swingers,” that is “on the dance floor.” Many times the applause rang out as they exited the dance floor. In the company of Betty, he enjoyed his 100th cruise.

Lloyd was always appreciative of his blessings. He sponsored many charities and scholarships. He was particularly dedicated to the Holocaust Museum in which Hanni’s story is recorded.

Lloyd wrote these very meaningful words a few months ago.

The Greatest Love Affair on Earth

Every man and boy on earth is my brother and I love them all.

Every woman and every girl on earth is my sister and I love them all.

I do not care if they are stout or thin, tall or short-They are mine.

I do not care if they are brown, tan, white, or black-They are mine.

I am going to seek each one out and shake their hands or hug and kiss them, whichever is appropriate. I got time as I am retired.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his siblings, Dr. Theodore Vogelweid, Robert Vogelweid and Vera Von Der Haar; and Joyce March, his step-daughter. He will always be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as a loving and kind man.

If desired, contributions can be made to the Holocaust Museum (Washington, DC) and the Braille Institute.