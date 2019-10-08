Lois Geraldine “Gerry” Goggin, 92, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, with funeral services at noon at Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gerry was born on June 6, 1927 in St. Louis, the daughter of Hilbert P. Phelps and Iva Deckard Phelps. On Oct. 25, 1947 she was united in marriage to William Eugene Goggin, who preceded her in passing.

Gerry was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and hosted all the family gatherings for as long as she was able. She will be remembered for her beautiful pies and her homemade biscuits and gravy. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Her last trip with her loving husband was for their 50th anniversary when they traveled to Ireland!

Gerry is survived by her three daughters: Judy Busch and Lee of Kennesaw, Ga., Patricia Christian and Alan of Demotte, Ind. and Catherine Schuette and Bill of Columbia; one brother: Eddie Phelps of Paradise, Texas; one brother-in-law: Gerald Angel of Ellington; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three sisters: Maxine Rosser, LaVerne Angel and Leota Lundry.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association in the care of the funeral home.

