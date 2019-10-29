Frederick John Groves Jr. passed to the Light with a brother and sister holding his hands Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman VA hospital where they provided the most persistent and loving care.

Memorial services for Frederick John Groves Jr. will be lead by Rev. John H. Rice at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St. in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 2. Visiting will be at 10 a.m., Services at 11 a.m. with repast to follow.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie A. Howard Groves McGrath of Columbia and father, Frederick John (Buddy) Groves Sr. Of Fair Play.

He is survived by three sisters: Mary Ann Groves, E. Jane Rogers with husband, Steve, Carolyn J. (Sparky) Edington and three brothers: Robert D. McGrath, Michael Groves, and Rex A. Groves with wife, Kasey.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to celebrate his life can make a donation in his name to St. Luke's Ministries which serves the hungry and otherwise needy.