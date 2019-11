Robert Thomas Sotta Sr. passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1944 in St. Louis to parents Anthony Thomas Sotta and Bonnie Delight Sotta.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 9 at the ARC, 1701 W. Ash St. in Columbia. There will be snacks and refreshments. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert Thomas Sotta Sr.’s life.

Mr. Sotta was cremated under the direction of Columbia Cremation Care Center.