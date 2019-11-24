Eddie Joe Wren, 54, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Eddie was born on May 14, 1965 in Yucca Valley, California to Eddie and Doris (Jones) Wren.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; four children: Quinn Wren, Christopher Wren, Amy Wren and Shyla Wren; his mother, Doris Wren; father, Eddie Wren; three brothers: Charles Wren, Scotty Wren and Matthew Wren; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Wren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.