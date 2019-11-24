Edward Henry Beggs of Boonville passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

A burial service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery-Jacksonville.

He was born Jan. 27, 1937 to Thomas and Betty Beggs in Belleville, Illinois. Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1957. He moved to Columbia where he met and married Catherine June Taylor on May 2, 1958, who preceded him in death on Sept. 9, 2018. He worked at Stephens College before moving on to work at Square D in Columbia, where he worked up until his retirement. Ed enjoyed many outdoor activities.

Survivors include his sister, Imogene Spires; son, Reece Beggs of Columbia and daughter, Denice (Glenn) Bishop of Boonville. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews, also a few special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Betty Beggs; brother, Billy; and sisters, Ruth, Charlotte and Myrna.

Arrangements under the direction of Howard Funeral Home.