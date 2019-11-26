Robert “Bob” Kennish III, 92, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon, Mo. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment with military rites will be at Forest City Union Cemetery.

Bob was born in Holt County on March 2, 1927, to Robert “Bob” Kennish II and Genevieve (Means) Kennish. He graduated from Mound City High School in 1945.

Shortly after graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Army, and served with the 11th Airborne as a paratrooper, reaching the rank of Sergeant. He returned home in June 1947, and enrolled at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Bob married Laura “Jean” Cotton on Aug. 8, 1948.

After graduation in 1951, Bob taught veterans in the Veterans on the Farm program. In 1952, he became an agent and regional manager for Farm Bureau Insurance. In 1967, they moved to New Bloomfield, where he worked as state sales director in Jefferson City. From 1970 to 1974 he was Vice-President and Director of Sales for Capital Reserve Life Insurance. Bob also farmed from 1948 until his retirement. In 1974, he left the insurance business to farm full time.

In addition to his wife, Jean, Bob is survived by children, Dan (Mary) Kennish and Marilyn Barnard. He is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Gladys Reiman; and nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and their husbands, Kay (John) Bruner, Glendora (Lynn) Derr and Darlene (Robert) Scott; two nephews and a niece.

Memorial donations: University of Missouri Agriculture Dept., Missouri Hospice and Palliative Care, or local hospice of your choice.

