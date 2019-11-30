Carmine Anthony “Carm” Soricelli, 97, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Laurie Care Center in Laurie, MO.

A memorial service will be held in the future.

Carm was born April 21, 1922, in Brighton, MA, to Enrico and Adelina Soricelli. He attended Brighton High School and graduated from Boston University with a journalism degree. During WWII, he served for six years in the Naval Air Corp, receiving many honors, including six Gold Stars and two Distinguished Flying Crosses. Professionally, he worked as a Federal Aviation Administration Flight Information Officer at the Columbia Regional Airport. In 1963, he met and married Shirley Smith. Following his retirement in 1978, they built their dream home at the Lake of the Ozarks.

An accomplished musician, Carm spent his post-retirement years performing with the Lake Jazz Orchestra. He and Shirley also used their various talents to entertain at local churches, civic groups, retirement centers and the Sunrise Beach Little Theater. They were both active at West Lake Christian Church.

Carm was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley in 2007; his sister Annette Colletti of Watertown, MA; and his parents. Surviving family includes his sister Jennie Holmes of Clinton; step-children Ron Smith (Linda) of Tampa, FL, Laura Muir (Andy) of Kansas City and Linda Canestraight (Mark) of Columbia; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends its grateful appreciation to the staff of Laurie Knolls, Laurie Care Center and to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care.