Mary Jo George, 80, formerly of Parsons, Kansas, passed away at 11:35 a.m., Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home in Columbia.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Parsons. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Monday, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons.

On March 29, 1939, Mary Jo Stephenson was born to George and Frances (Farrell) Stephenson in Parsons. Growing up in Parsons, she attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1957.

Upon graduating from high school, Mary Jo worked for the telephone company. She later was the office manager at the State Farm Insurance office in Parsons for many years. In 2000, she and her husband, Ted, moved to Columbia, where she continued to work for State Farm until her retirement.

Mary Jo was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church while living in Parsons. She became a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia after moving. She was an active member of both parishes. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Bentley. She also enjoyed painting, spending time at the lake, sewing, crafts, reading and cooking.

She and Charles T. “Ted” George were married on May 24, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Parsons. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2011.

Survivors include one son, Eddie George and his wife, Kay, of Smithville; one daughter, Robyn Hatley and her husband, Chuck, of Columbia; four grandchildren, Jamis George and his wife, Brooke, of Kansas City, Missouri, Malorie Summa and her husband, Matt, of Kansas City, Kennedy Smith of St. Louis, Lauren Smith of Kansas City; five great-grandchildren, Kensington, Drake and Fallon George, and Skye and Stone Summa; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Stephenson of Clearwater, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted George; her parents; one brother, Jim Stephenson; one daughter, Becky George; and one granddaughter, Darcy George.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic School Endowment Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.

