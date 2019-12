Betty Jean Allen, 94, formerly of Fayette, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach.

Services honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.