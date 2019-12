Adilo G. Unterschutz, 54, died Monday, December 2, 2019 in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held in the near future.

He was born April 27, 1965 in Columbia to Adilo and Shirley Peterson Unterschutz. Adilo worked as an insurance underwriter.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl; two children and other family.

Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.