Joseph Carl “J.C.” Feger, 39, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.

A visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Missouri Military Academy Gymtorium in Mexico. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m.

J.C. was born April 13, 1980, in Mexico, the son of Joseph Andrew Feger and Debbie Kay (Woods) Feger.

J.C. graduated from Mexico High School in 1998 and then obtained an Associate’s Degree from MACC. He currently worked for the Missouri Military Academy. He had worked for the Missouri School for the Deaf for 18 years, was a substitute teacher for many years, worked for Wal-Mart for a couple years, and was a part-time bartender for 581 and T.J’s Roadhouse, both of Mexico, and Teddy Joe’s in Martinsburg.

Mr. Feger was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America, earning many honors and awards, such as: Eagle Scout, Founder’s Award, Silver Beaver, Vigil Award, Order of the Arrow, former Nampa-Tsi Lodge Chief and Associate Lodge Adviser. He was trained as an EMT, certified as a lifeguard and in climbing and rappelling. He was active with the Polar Bear Plunge and was a member of the Kiwanis. J.C. enjoyed mapping caves and loved Irish things.

Survivors include his mother, Debbie Feger of Mexico; his father, Joe (Dot) Feger of Mexico; one brother, Josh (Beth) Feger of Mexico; two nephews, Hunter and Drew Feger, both of Mexico; his special friend, Bethany McCormick; maternal grandmother, Ann Woods of Mexico; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

J.C. was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wilbert “Woody” Woods; paternal grandparents, Leo and Lucille Feger; two aunts, Kathy Griffith and Brenda Durham; and four uncles, Mark Feger, Don Feger, Galen Feger and Delmar Feger.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America for a zip line and equipment at Camp Hohn. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.