James E. Davenport passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the VA hospital in Columbia.

A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., both at Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 23 at Columbia Cemetery.

James was born in Mosley, Virginia on Sept. 7, 1924 to Alfred and Gertrude (Dudley) Davenport. He served in the Navy as a seaman First Class in WWII and survived 10 major battles at sea. He was the last known survivor of the 1,257 men that served on the USS Miami. James later attended the University of Miami and went on to become a senior underwriter for Shelter Insurance.

James married Nancy Forbis on Sept. 2, 1953 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and they went on to have two daughters together. Growing up, he enjoyed spending time with his five siblings, and as an adult he loved woodworking and carpentry, as well as playing cards and dominos. He also loved being outdoors and took joy in gardening, camping, canoeing and winning skeet shooting tournaments. James was an avid trout fisherman, and there were many times when he was the only person catching trout off of Whistlers Bridge at Bennett Springs.

James and Nancy loved square dancing and belonged to several clubs, including the Huffs and Puffs and the Star Reacher’s. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and was the longest serving elected commissioner for the PWSD No. 9.

James lived a long and full life. He was well respected and loved by his family and community.

James is survived by his sister, June, who is 92 and lives out of state; daughters: Sherry Miller and husband Greg and Pamela Tillotson and husband Bill, all of Columbia; grandchildren: Robin Gray, Seth Miller, Megan Miller, JD Tillotson and Kristopher Tillotson; and great-grandchildren: Hunter, Dane and Evan Gray.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents; and brothers: Alfred, Ralph, Harrell and Hamlet.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

