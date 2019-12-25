John Ernest “Jack” Donovan, 74, died peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Columbia.

A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia on Sunday, Dec. 29. Visitation begins at noon, and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Born on Nov. 3, 1945 in Streator, Ill. to Helen (nee Masching) and Ernest Donovan, Jack was the second-oldest child in a large, close-knit farming family. He was an alumnus of Southern Illinois University and Illinois State University. He taught English and theatre in Pontiac, Ill., before becoming a guidance counselor. Jack met his wife, Judith, while acting in a community theatre play in Danville, Ill., and they were wed in March 1982.

In 1989, Jack and his family relocated to Columbia. He worked briefly as a guidance counselor at Bunceton School System and Fulton High School before taking a position at Simonsen Ninth Grade Center in Jefferson City. He remained a guidance counselor until his retirement in 2010. In his retirement, Jack sang with the Boonslick Chordbusters and worked part time at Helmi’s Gardens in Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Donovan (nee Allen); daughter, Tricia Donovan, and stepson Aaron Kirk and daughter-in-law, Ann Kirk. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters and their families: Judith (Terry) Maguire, Kathleen (Rod) Paolini, Elaine (Randy) Sommer, Karen (Donita Duffee) Donovan, Marge (David) Roach, William (Mary) Donovan, Timothy (Lori) Donovan, Mary (Greg) Zappa, Jeannie (Joe) Rasmussen), James Donovan and 28 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife’s family: sisters Barbara Turman and Teresa (Ron) Allen, and brother William (Renee) Allen and their children.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Jack Donovan at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.