Linda Sue Stapleton, 66, of Columbia, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Neighborhoods.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 at The Crossing Church with Shay Roush officiating.

She was born Feb. 8, 1953 in New Madrid County to Arbie and Dorothy (Howard) Long. On Dec. 31, 1971, Linda was united in marriage to John P. Stapleton, who preceded her in death in June 2005.

Linda was a graduate of Hickman High School, attended Stephens College and was a member of The Crossing Church. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Ashlee Stapleton, Shirley Long-sister, Karla Long "Gomer"-niece and DeKarlo Long-nephew.

Linda is survived by her four children: Kandai Stapleton, John Stapleton (Angela), Bobby Stapleton (Erin) and Christopher Stapleton (Lynn) all of Columbia; siblings: Shirley Long and Arbie Long Jr. both of Des Moines, Iowa and Hester Snead of Columbia; 12 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Stapleton-Long Family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.

