Susan Gail Wheeler, 72, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by loving family in her home.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Woody Berry officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

