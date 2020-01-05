Millie Fay “Mil Mil” Rigdon, 19-months-old, of Columbia, was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Chris Cordes officiating. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens.

She was born on May 15, 2018 in Columbia, the daughter of Aaron Rigdon and Michelle (Tennyson) Rigdon.

From the day she was born, it was evident that she was a sweet soul. Millie loved to rough house but could also be the biggest snuggle bug. Like any girl, she loved shoes. She also loved to follow her sister, Quinn, and mimicked her every move. Millie always had to have a blanket and enjoyed a good nap. She had the best crinkle-nosed smile. Millie will be remembered for her warm, sweet heart and willingness to always give a hug or blow a kiss.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her parents, Aaron and Michelle of Columbia; sister, Quinn of the home; grandparents: Brenda Rigdon of Fulton, David Rigdon of Steedman, Cathy Tennyson of Fulton and Bill Tennyson (Jane) of Rocky Mount; great-grandparents: Clara Rigdon of Fulton, Lloyd and Phyllis Chenoweth of Fulton and Kay Tennyson of Columbia; uncle, Brad Rigdon (Rhiannon Clardy) of Steedman; God Parents, Mike and Anne Chenoweth of Elk Ridge, Maryland; and several great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

Millie was greeted in Heaven by great-grandparents, Billy Tennyson, Robert and Louetta Martin and Melvin Rigdon; and great uncle, Lloyd “Butch” Chenoweth Jr.

Memorial donations are suggested to Ronald McDonald House or Super Sam Foundation, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

