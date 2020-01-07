Howard Leroy Flohra, 98, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lenoir Wood Central, Columbia.

Graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. Reception will follow at D. Rowe’s in Columbia.

Howard was born in Crookston, Minnesota on Oct. 25, 1921, the son of Oral Edward Flora and Mary Catherine (Downey) Flohra, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Creston High School in 1940 and while playing basketball, his high school team went to the Iowa State Championships. He earned his pilot’s license before getting his driver’s license in 1941. He graduated Creston Junior College in 1942 and joined the service as a Naval Aviator the same year. While serving in the U.S. Navy for 11 years, he was stationed in various squadrons and participated in the Berlin Airlift towards the end of WWII. After he was RIF’ed (reduction in force) a few times, he accepted a job with the FAA Flight Operations in Kansas City to be near his parents in 1957. Howard continued his Navy career as a Weekend Warrior at NAS in Olathe, Kansas. He rose to the rank of Commander and became the XO of his reserve squadron when he retired from the Navy in 1966. The FAA transferred him to Washington, D.C. in 1966 and then to Honolulu in 1974, where he retired in 1978.

Howard and his wife Rita were married for 70 years. They met in 1946 while he was working for LB Jackson Construction Co at the laundry where Rita worked, and married the same year. In 1995, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they enjoyed many peaceful years. In February of 2015, they left Las Vegas and moved to Columbia to be close to their son Gerald Lee and his family. Rita passed away on Jan. 7, 2017.

He bowled in Kansas City and Las Vegas and played tennis with Rita in Hawaii. He traveled extensively with Rita to the Philippines, American Samoa, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, France and Switzerland.

Howard and Rita spent their last five years living at Lenoir Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living and Nursing Care Facilities where they were treated with respect and loving care. The family of Howard Flohra wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, health care and support staff at Lenoir Senior Care and Rehabilitation Facilities.

Survivors include two sons: Gerald Lee Flohra (Cecelia) and Duane Eugene Flohra; three grandchildren: Lisa Marie Hoover, Amy Catherine Flohra and Jessica Collier Flohra; and four great-grandchildren: Irelynn Rose, Stormy Jean, Jesse Taylor and Jared Lester.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Dalton Eugene and Claude LaGrande; and one sister, Golda Viola Flohra Lynch Eden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

