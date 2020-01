Michael Arnold Brinkley, 69, of Elkland, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia.

Michael was born November 30, 1950 in Linn County, the son of Jack and Nylene (Luyster) Brinkley.

Mr. Brinkley has been cremated under the direction of Columbia Cremation Care Center.