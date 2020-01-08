Ann Schamberger Bailey (born Anna Irmgard Schamberger) of Columbia, formerly of Chicago, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lenoir Woods, her home for the past six years. She was 92.

A service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at Lenoir Woods-Epple Chapel, at 3710 S. Lenoir St. Columbia, MO 65201. All are invited to join the family after the service for refreshments.

Ann was born in the Bavarian city of Schweinfurt, Germany on March 23, 1927, the youngest of two children born to August and Sophie (Endres) Schamberger. Ann’s early years were difficult. Massive unemployment, hunger, and political instability in post-World War I Germany caused Ann’s unmarried paternal uncles and aunt to immigrate to the United States and settle in Chicago; while Ann’s parents stayed in Germany and experienced the rise of Hitler and the devastation of World War II. In February 1944, when Ann was 17, allied bombing of Schweinfurt destroyed their home and possessions. Ann and her family were evacuated to the Bavarian countryside, where they stayed until the war ended.

After the war, in May 1946, at the age 19, Ann’s excellent English language and secretarial skills landed her an administrative assistant job with the U.S. Occupation Air Force at Neubiberg Air Force Base in Munich. She remained in that position until December 1953. Ann often said it was the best, most interesting and challenging job she ever had. She made friends and socialized with Americans, and, yes, dated a couple of officers.

In 1952-53, Ann initiated the application process to immigrate to the United States. Her Uncle Michael Schamberger, of Chicago, served as her sponsor. On Jan. 14, 1954, she boarded the ocean liner SS America in Bremerhaven and entered the U.S. on Jan. 25.

After arriving in Chicago, Ann initially stayed at the YWCA boarding house and quickly found employment. In late 1954, she met, fell in love and, on Dec. 10, 1955, married Harold Shirey Bailey. Their daughter, Deborah Ann, was born in June 1957. After staying home with Debbie for nine years, Ann re-entered the workforce. In 1972, Ann became a U.S. citizen. Tragically, in February 1985, Harold died from injuries sustained in an accident.

Ann continued to work until 1993, when she retired. Still in good health, she began to travel widely via senior bus tours. She particularly loved the sheer beauty and vastness of the American Southwest.

Ann was a person who cherished her friendships. After relocating to Columbia, she found caring friends at Lenoir Woods and at her daughter’s Tuesday night knitting group.

In addition to her husband, preceding Ann in death are her parents; her sister Berta (Schamberger) Gold; her uncles and aunt who immigrated here after World War I: Michael, Hermann, Hans, Otto and Marie. Also gone are American-born Schamberger cousins Anna “Mutzi” Meyers, Jeannette Witt and treasured friends.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Bailey and son-in-law, John F. Cannon of Columbia; cousin, Marie Schamberger of Chicago; nephews, Helmut and Josef Gold of Germany; dear friend, Doris Bowman of Cherry Tree, Pa.; and her grand-dog, Josie.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Food Bank of Northeast and Central Missouri, the Lenoir Woods Benevolent Fund or non-profit of your choice.

