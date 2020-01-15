Robert Overton “Bob” Young, 87, of rural Fayette, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.

Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 at Linn Memorial Methodist Church in Fayette with visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 3 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow the funeral at Ashland Cemetery.

He was born Aug. 19, 1932 on Sunny Slope Farm in Rocheport to Herbert Young and Hazel Pipes Young.

Bob graduated from the University of Missouri in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Following graduation, he proudly served his country as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn Miller Young; children: Rob Young and wife, Nan, of Fayette, Mindy Young of Columbia and Lindsay Young Bennett and husband, Robert, of Columbia; three grandchildren: Sam Young, Ben Lopez and Kate Lopez; and a sister, Betty Young Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Dawn; son-in-law, Anthony Lopez; two brothers, David Young and George Young; and a sister, Eleanor Langford.

Bob was a third generation, lifelong farmer who oversaw properties in Howard, Chariton and St. Clair counties. He was also a small business owner who ran a feed, seed, fertilizer and farm equipment company in Fayette for 32 years while farming.

In addition to his service for his country, Bob was known for his service to his community. He was a member of the Fayette Lions Club for 64 years, serving multiple times as president. Bob was a former Lions Club zone chairman, served twice as district governor and was named a Melvin Jones fellow and Haywood Snipes fellow. Bob was a member of the Fayette School Board for 21 years and was a multiple decades-long member of the Howard/Cooper County Port Authority Board and Ashland Cemetery Board. Bob was involved in numerous other service activities.

Bob was known for many things including his work ethic, sense of humor, generosity, mentorship, honesty, remarkable memory and love of telling stories.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed to Ashland Cemetery Association in rural Fayette.

