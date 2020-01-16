Rebecca “Becky” Ann Asher, 43, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on July 14, 1976 to Wayne and Jackie (Hill) Asher.

Friends and family will be received from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Columbia Cemetery.

Becky graduated from Metro High School and went on to attend various colleges.

She worked in various bookstores in St. Louis and Columbia before becoming the co-owner of Village Books in Columbia, and was currently employed at the Walnut Street Daycare Center.

Becky loved participating in the Central Missouri Renaissance Festival. That, and books were her passion. She also enjoyed artwork, hand crafting and steampunk jewelry making.

Left behind to miss her is her mother, Jackie Asher of Steedman. She was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents; several aunts and uncles.

Memorial donations may be made to the Central Missouri Renaissance Festival, P.O. Box 355, Holts Summit, Missouri 65043 or to Methodist Church Conference-Pathway Out of Poverty (putting 100,000 books into the hands of 100,000 students) 3601 Amron Court, Columbia, Missouri 65202.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.