Phyllis Ann Hunt, 80, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., both at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia.

Phyllis was born on Oct. 26, 1939 in Mexico, Missouri to James and Viola (Smith) Harrison, who preceded her in death. She married on Feb. 14, 1958 in Mexico to Billy Joe Hunt, who preceded her in death in 2006. This modest, tiny little woman, through years of life experience, was expert in Domestic Engineering, Culinary Arts, Animal Science, Horticulture, and Multitasking. She worked for Columbia Public Schools, and adored her Midway Heights Family. Oh how she loved baking and cooking for those kids and teachers. On the farm she could work all day alongside her men, simultaneously cook a feast for all to enjoy, clean it up, and do the laundry while they sat and discussed how hard they worked. This woman loved her husband unconditionally and supported her family unwaveringly. Phyllis was tougher than most men and completely willing to do whatever it took to get the job done.

She is survived by two sons: Michael (Kara) and Mark (Becky); four grandchildren: Heather Blankenship (Jesse), Zachary Hunt (Nikki), Kelsi Peuster (Chris) and Dustin Hunt; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Joseph Victor Hunt in 2001; and granddaughter, Amber Richardson in 2019. “Rest In Peace Beautiful, you’ve earned it.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 4-H Foundation, c/o Memorial Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.