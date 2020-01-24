Donald Ray Long (always known as Donnie), 75, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at The Arbors at Ravenwood Terrace, Moberly.

As Donnie demanded a promise of direct cremation and no funeral, a Going Away Party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St., Columbia. His ashes will be interred at the Morris Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Donnie was born July 28, 1944 in Linn County, the second son of Gerald Lewis and Alpha Gertrude Alexander Long. He was described by those who knew and loved him in his youth as an impish boy with bright red hair and loads of freckles. He graduated from Linn County High School, where his two loves were basketball and playing the sousaphone. He attended Northeast Missouri State University and served six years in the Missouri National Guard.

In 1967 Donnie married Vena Marie Almond and they raised two sons, Lewis Edward Long (Melissa), Eagle River, Alaska and Michael Calhoun Long, Springfield, Illinois.

Donnie’s career centered on agribusiness, including fertilizer manufacturing and distribution of fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides. As a cautionary note, research suggests this is the likely cause of his Parkinson’s Disease.

Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, water sports, woodworking and playing tuba. After his disease progressed and he could no longer do those things, he found new hobbies, including boxing (a special program for Parkinson’s patients) and refurbishing worn musical instruments for students who could not afford an instrument.

Donnie is mourned by his wife of 52 years; his sons; daughter-in-law; four grandsons (Cole, Clayton, KR and Kev); his brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Long; and numerous extended family and friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the MU Tuba Scholarship Fund or to the local Parkinson's Support Group.

