Charles Francis Zanone III passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home in Marietta, Georgia.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be offered at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA 30060.

A longtime resident of Columbia who was a successful businessman, entrepreneur and steward of the community, Charlie was committed to helping those in need and forging lasting friendships. He was devoted to his family, friends and his faith and loved by all for his kind and generous spirit. He was also a talented artist and an aspiring poet. He was born in Memphis on Nov. 1, 1932 to Charlie and Catherine Herbers Zanone.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate Patricia; five children: Chuck (Kim), Matt (Leslie), Mark (Tracy), Niel Zanone and Catherine Todd (Larry); 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister Jean Hollahan; brother Joseph M. Zanone; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Fachini.