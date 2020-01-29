Mary Sue Bea, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

She was born in Columbia on Sept. 25, 1935. Her parents, William Raymond Kite and Mary Lou Griffin (Brown) both preceded her in death.

Mary Sue had three siblings: Raymond Kite and Troy Kite of Columbia and Willie Griffin, who preceded her in death. Mary Sue married Clyde Lee Bea on April 25, 1953. They had three children: Billy (Jan) Bea of Fayette, Pam (Mark) Ledgerwood, Pam and Mark both preceded her in death and adopted Jon (Tabitha) Bea of Republic.

She has four grandchildren: Brea Dutoit of Willard, whom she helped raise and Anthony Bea of Columbia. Also Aleigha Balk-Adank of Springfield and Arieonna Cusati, of Republic, both gifted to her by the marriage of Jon Bea to Tabitha Cusati.

Mary Sue has one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Youngblood of Republic.

She is survived by one brother-in-law, Frank J. Pike, of Springfield and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Sue loved being surrounded by her family at the kitchen table playing cards.

She bowled for many years on league at the local bowling alley and missed it when she had to give it up.

She also enjoyed her time playing bingo and trips to the casino.

Online condolences may be left for the family at nilsonfuneralhome.com.