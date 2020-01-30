Sandra Lee Cole, 78, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital-Columbia surrounded by her daughters.

There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date. Sandra will be loved and missed dearly.

Sandra was born on Sept. 20, 1941 in LaPorte, Indiana to Stanley and Margaret Cole. She was a 1959 graduate of Southern Boone High School. She worked at Columbia College for many years until retirement. Over the years, Sandra enjoyed painting ceramics, working in her flower beds and bird watching. Her children and grandchildren were also very important to her.

She is survived by her daughters: Deb Hulen of Columbia, Dawn Smith (Scott) of Centralia, Tracy Siegel (Paul) of Florence and LeAnne Rotter (Randy) of Hallsville; along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Terry Cole; a nephew, Chad Cole; and a niece, Regan Basinger, all of Ashland.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Margaret; her sister, Garrie Duncan; and sister-in-law, Georgetta Cole.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service 12 E. Ash, Columbia MO 65203.

