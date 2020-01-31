Sherry J. Ann Dana, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, with a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Sherry was born in Farmington on Aug. 1, 1937 to J.C. and Minnie Alma (Rickus) Simms. She married Kay Eugene “Gene” Dana on March 25, 1956 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She began working at Columbia Insurance Group in 1996, retiring nearly 20 years later in 2016.

Sherry loved people! According to her family she was a self-made woman and a home-grown Missouri girl who touched the lives of so many in her time here on earth. She was a member of the Elks Club and Eagles Club. She and her sister Gail were inseparable. Together, they enjoyed playing Bingo, visiting casinos, traveling, crocheting, dancing and crossword puzzles.

Sherry is survived by her son: Randall E. Dana of Jackson, Wyoming; daughters: Katherine (Michael) Buglio of Wilmington, Delaware, Deborah E. Elem of Columbia; sister: Gail Perkins of Columbia; brothers: Ron Simms of Columbia, Tom (Cathy) Burns of Lake Ozark; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Eugene Dana.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.