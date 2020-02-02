Henry “Hank” Stoltz Jr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, surrounded by his son, Chase, step-son Paul Andrew Hegg and his Teresa, and Hank’s loving wife of 43 years, Susan Louise Andrews Hegg Stoltz, who resides at home.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 6, 2020 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St, Columbia, and a private burial will follow for family and close friends.

Hank was born in St. Louis June 11, 1947, the son of Henry Sr. and Helen (Beimdiek) Stoltz. He grew up in St Louis; however, his family spent three years (1952-1955) living in Minnesota.

He graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in 1965. While in high school, he worked summers as a lifeguard at a local country club and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Hank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (1968-1972) and was stationed in Turkey, Biloxi, Miss., and Upstate New York. Hank was an avid photographer and regaled his friends showing slides of his travels while in the service.

Hank graduated Cum Laude from UMStL where he was on the rifle team, and then attended UMKC Law School, receiving his JD degree in 1977. He was employed at the City of Columbia Law Department for 35 years.

While on his way to law school, he stopped in Columbia to visit friends and met his future wife, Susan, on a blind date. They were married in 1976. Their travels together spanned the entire 48 states, except for New Jersey. They traveled over the Blue Highways, but they also loved to travel by train, riding the rails on every major route that crossed the U.S. They were sometimes joined by Mid-Mo Rail Fans club members who made the trips that much more enjoyable.

One of Hank’s greatest thrills was to be an engineer on Steam Train #93 in Ely, Nev., at their train museum, where volunteers refurbished old engines and train cars. He was accompanied by the actual engineer who sat behind him all the way while Susan photographed the event.

Hank loved the great outdoors. He and Susan canoed many of Missouri’s rivers, camped throughout the U.S. (while still young), hiked down and back on the trails in the Grand Canyon and rode the mules down to the Phantom Ranch and back to the south rim on the Bright Angel Trail. He loved to tell the story of the wrangler who briefed the riders about handling the mules.

Hank canoed the Boundary Waters in Canada several times with good friend, Bill Croker. They joined a group of intrepid outdoorsmen to dog sled in northern Minnesota. Hank loved the dogs and the trips, sleeping in a sleeping bag on top of the snow. He and several buddies visited Yellowstone Park in winter, snowmobiling and cross country skiing, and he shared great stories with Susan after those trips.

Hank loved to work with wood and built two wood canoes while attending the WoodenBoat School in Brooklyn, Maine. He saved every scrap of wood he didn’t use while working on projects at home, much to Susan’s dismay, always saying he would use them eventually, but not getting around to do it.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Sr. and Helen Beimdiek Stoltz. Surviving In Columbia is son, Chase; step-son, Paul Andrew Hegg (Centralia), Paul Andrew Hegg II and his infant son, Paul Andrew Hegg III (both in Little Rock); granddaughter, Clarissa (Houston, Texas); and two cousins.

Expressions of remembrance may be made to the local Parkinson’s Support Group, 1311 Village Drive, Columbia, 65201; Mid-Mo Rail Fans train club, 586 Indian Lake Ests, Wright City, MO 63390; and the Boone County History and Cultural Center, 3801 Ponderosa St., 65201.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to neurologist, Joel Shenker, who helped Hank and Susan understand the devastating reality of Parkinson’s and Dementia with Lewy Bodies.