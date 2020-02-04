Neva Merle Reece, 88, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Tipton Oak Manor in Tipton.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jennifer Essary officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery near Butlerville, Indiana.

Neva was born on Dec. 21, 1931 in Madison, Indiana, the daughter of Roy and Ivy Reece (nee Isaac), who preceded her in death. She was an associate professor of psychology at Central Methodist University in Fayette from 1988-1997; and adjunct professor from 1997 until her retirement in 2012. She also served as the campus minister from 2007-2009 and then was the pastor at United Methodist in Keytesville and Armstrong Methodist Church in Armstrong.

Neva was a strong and tenacious teacher and Christian. She touched many lives throughout her life in the classroom and between all her many community works. A talented performer and author, she was an example of living life bravely and with passion.

Survivors include her three children: Vernon Forbes (Marie) of Columbia, Doug Forbes of Lincoln, Nebraska and Leslie Forbes of Duluth, Minnesota; one niece, Susie Reece and one nephew, Jeff Reece (Anita).

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Nolan Reece and Nathan Reece.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

