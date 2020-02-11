Tuesday

Arturo Andres Ramirez, 70, of Columbia, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.

His wife Terri Ramirez will be hosting a Celebration of life to be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at The Ashland Senior Center in Ashland.