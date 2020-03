Hallie Dean Jenkins, 80, of Columbia, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Landmark Hospital. He was born Feb. 5, 1940 in Marshall; the son of John and Katherine (Perkins) Jenkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 11 at the Vineyards Country Club.

Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.