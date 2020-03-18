William Dean Smith, 64, of Columbia, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at The University of Missouri Hospital. He was born Aug. 6, 1955 in Columbia; the son of William and Shirley Smith.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
