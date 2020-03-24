Ruth Kay Stivers, 69, joined her Heavenly Father on March 19, 2020.

Graveside services and military committal honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 13 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. Miles Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ruth was born on May 17, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was the oldest of three daughters.

She was a graduate of Marshaltown Community College and later the University of Missouri. Ruth served 20 years in the United States Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Schwake.

Survivors include her mother, Virginia (Adams) Hocken; her children, Nathan Wayne Stivers and wife, Amanda; Bobi Jo Stivers; her grandchildren, Makensie Airistina, Cora Mae, Lillyana Marie, and Nathaniel Wayne; her sisters, Ann Bigelow and husband, Jerry; Ada Cole and husband, Tony; and other family members and friends.

A memorial has been established in Ruth’s name for the Kansas Veterans Home. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

