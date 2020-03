Anne Doris (Renken) Marshall, 77, of Columbia, passed away March 24, 2020 at University Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born June 5, 1942 in Jefferson City and taught in central Missouri for many years, notably at Hickman High School. She is survived by daughter Tracy Marshall; son John (Kirsten) Marshall; granddaughters Aleda and Loretta Marshall; sister Elizabeth Boone and brother Timothy Renken.

