Downey, Idaho—Robert Edwin Studley, 88, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 after a valiant fight with COPD.

Bob was born on Nov. 4, 1931, in Mineral, Bureau County, Illinois, the third son of Christopher Edwin Studley and Edna Francis Comp Studley. He and his brothers had many wonderful adventures on the family farm. He graduated from Wyanet High School, where he was a star center on the basketball team. He met his wife Donna Jean Rakestraw when she tackled him on the playground in the first grade. They were married Nov. 25, 1951. One month later Bob was shipped off to Korea for a year, where he was a radio technician.

When he returned from active duty, he and Donna moved to Finland, Minnesota where they made many lifelong friends and learned to appreciate bears and snow. Their only child, a perfect and humble daughter, Karen Leigh, was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota on March 28, 1954. After his military obligation was fulfilled Bob and Donna made the bold decision to use his GI Bill to send Bob to college, the first in his family, while Donna stayed home in Mineral and worked at the bank to support their little family.

Robert graduated from Bradley University in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. He immediately started working as an insurance underwriter with State Farm Insurance in Peoria, Illinois. Bob was transferred to the State Farm office in Columbia the next year, and thus they became “Missourians.”

After three happy years working with State Farm, Bob and his father and brothers had the opportunity to buy a farm in Missouri and work together to raise corn, hogs and soybeans. These were happy years with all the family working and playing together. Farm economics being what they sometimes are, it became necessary for Bob to find another source of income, so he and Donna moved back to Columbia, where Bob took a job with MFA Insurance Company. MFA became Shelter Insurance and Bob retired in 1993 as Director of Individual Insurance. Bob and Donna then began their retirement years together, traveling with friends in their RVs from Alaska to Mexico and everywhere in-between. In 2006 Bob and Donna moved to Idaho to be near their family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Karen (John); five grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and both of his brothers.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a family viewing was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27 at the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home in Arimo, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at noon. Bob will be interred in the Arimo Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, in Virginia, Idaho. All are welcome.