Charles Comfort of Raytown died March 19, 2020 in Kansas City.

He was born in Columbia on Feb. 15, 1937 to James E. and Elizabeth Meek Comfort. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1955 and the University of Missouri in 1960 with a degree in engineering. In 1966 he married Suanne McDaniel. He served as an Elder in the Raytown Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Suanne; daughter, Kelly Comfort of Houston, Texas; brother, George of Mexico, Missouri and sister-in-law, Maria Comfort of Los Angeles, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Comfort.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.