Sandra Kay Pauley Stephens passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

There will be no services.

She was born April 6, 1953 in Boone County. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include three children: Angela Acton, Kimberly Martin and Kenny Spino, all of Columbia. Also surviving are two brothers: Roy of Fulton and Donnie of Columbia; seven grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

