William (Bill) John Oser Jr., age 88, New Franklin, passed away April 12, 2020 at University Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Bill was born Dec. 4, 1931 to the late William John Oser Sr. and Rose Ginter Oser. He married Irene L. Kempf on Sept. 6, 1952 in Pilot Grove. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was employed by Holsum Bakery, Boonville Training School for Boys, and retired from the University of Missouri Hospital-Columbia after 22 years. Bill was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus in Boonville.

Bill was a long-time farmer, known for his cracked pecans, an enthusiastic bird hunter, passionate about Cardinal Baseball, supporting local sports programs and coaching kids baseball, an avid Pitch card player and loved spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Irene L. Oser; a brother, Henry Oser of Boonville and a sister, Barbara Worley of Pilot Grove; three sons: Bruce Oser and his wife Brenda, Dennis Oser and his wife Therisa, Kevin Oser and friend Jill Layne; and two daughters: Cindy Wesselman and her husband Tony, Christy Johnson and her husband William. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandson, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Joseph, Robert, Bernie, Lawrence and Walter Oser; and by two sisters: Wilhelmenia and Anna Marie Oser.

A private ceremony will be held for immediate family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Boonville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Howard Funeral Home, Boonville. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.