Marjorie Jean Naughton, age 96, of Macon, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon.

She was born Dec. 10, 1923 in Kirksville, the daughter of Samuel and Sylvia (Barnett) Wilkerson. On May 8, 1944 in La Plata, she was united in marriage to Aldace Naughton Jr., who preceded her in death on June 10, 1989.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Patricia Dimmitt; one son, Michael Naughton; and one brother, John Wilkerson.

Surviving are one son, Aldace “Butch” Naughton of Macon; seven grandchildren: Duane Dimmitt of Lebanon, Denise Jeanne Dimmitt Bennett (Andrew) of Centralia, Dora Naughton (Gene Sweeney) of Astoria, New York, Travis Naughton (Bethany) of Ashland, Blake Naughton (Meredith) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Karah Naughton (Kiley Harpster) of Atlanta, Missouri and Taylor Naughton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; six great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law, Kay Callison (Mike Naughton) of Columbia.

Jean lived most of her life in the La Plata area. She was a graduate of La Plata High School and Truman State University. During WWII she became the first woman to become a telegrapher with the St. Joseph branch of the Santa Fe Railroad. She later taught elementary school in Atlanta for one year and later taught several years in La Plata. Jean enjoyed traveling in her motorhome. She was a member of the La Plata American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star and La Plata Christian Church.

Private graveside services will be Thursday, April 16 in the La Plata Cemetery under the direction of Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata.

Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.