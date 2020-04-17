Vernon Julius Jouret passed peacefully on April 5, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House.

Vern was blessed with an artistic ability and received awards in art class at Hickman High School C/O 1961. He loved the companionship of dogs and usually owned one or two.

He is survived by his siblings: Jerry (Sharon), Nevada, Jan (Lynn), California, Joe (Sharon), Springfield, Gene (Jane), Columbia, Jon (Lucie), Florida, Ginger (daughter Haley), Oklahoma, and cousin Eileen, St. Louis.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius Joseph Jouret and Marjorie Olivia Van Noy Jouret.