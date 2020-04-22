Thomas Higgins, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away on April 15, 2020 in Columbia.

Born and raised in Janesville, Wisconsin, Tom earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado. His wife of 44 years, Sherry, preceded him in death. He’s survived by three children: Jenna Higgins Rose (Simon) of Columbia, Blair Higgins (Anna) of Centennial, Colorado and Tiffany Higbee (Rustin) of Highlands Ranch; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.