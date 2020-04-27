Edna Fountain, 85, of Bunceton, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Private burial is to take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

Edna was born in St. Louis to Charles and Bessie (Moore) Chaney. She married Robert D. Fountain who preceded her in death on June 2, 2005.

Edna enjoyed many things in her life. To name a few are playing the piano, playing with her grandchildren, gardening, sewing, canning, and she most certainly loved her plants. She also loved her church.

Edna is survived by five daughters, Brenda (Darrell) Dye, Linda (Eddie) Clark, Margie (Jay) McCubbins, Julie Fountain Stallings and Connie (Brent) Herbel; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, John Fountain.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boonville SDA Church in c/o of William Woods Funeral Home.