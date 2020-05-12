Susan Elaine Melloway, 52, of Hallsville, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 at the Red Top Church Cemetery in Hallsville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.

Susan was born on July 8, 1967 in Mexico, the daughter of Marion “Mart” and Ella (Knecht) Schoning.

Susan received her Bachelor's Degree from Columbia College. On Oct. 13, 1990, Susan married Eugene Melloway in Hallsville, and he survives of the home.

Along with her husband Gene, Susan is survived by her children, Stephanie Chisholm of Hallsville, Greg Melloway of Hallsville, Angie Mage-Melloway of Centralia, Adam Melloway; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Kale, Kruze, Ella, Tucker, Danica, and Devon; sisters, Janet Samuels of Hallsville, Peggy Jacobs of Arkansas, her mother, Ella Schoning of Hallsville.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Susan enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, gardening and animals. She loved her family, and spending time with them.

To those attending the visitation or graveside service, we ask that you maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.

Memorial donations are suggested to the family and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.

