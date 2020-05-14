Ryan Kieth Edwards, 34, passed away at his home in Hartsburg on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He was born to Larry Edwards and Bobbi Joanne Nichols on Dec. 15, 1985 in Columbia. He was a 2004 graduate of Southern Boone Schools in Ashland.

He will be forever in our hearts and survived by daughter Arriah Edwards and her mother Tara Chitwood; his mother Bobbi Jo Nichols; father Larry (Deidre) Edwards; brother Jeremy (Regan) Basinger; sister Shelley Perrigo; two step-brothers Bryan and Jason Jennings; and maternal grandmother Dolores Branch. Ryan has several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who love him dearly.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Bobbie Bernard and Norman Branch; paternal grandparents Herbert and Daphne Edwards; and uncle Lannie Edwards.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arriah Edwards benefit fund at any Central Bank of Boone County.