Martha Ann Hoskins, 79, passed away May 22, 2020.

She was born in Ottawa, Kansas on Dec. 23, 1940 to parents Orde and Margaret (Whitaker) Sapp. Martha graduated from Reading High School. She married Norse Hoskins on Sept. 14, 1985. Martha worked as an administrative assistant for the division of transportation, where she retired. She had a passion for music, specifically playing the violin and accordion. Martha also loved to travel.

Martha was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Thomas Sapp and Fred Sapp.

She is survived by her children: David King, Deanna Ross, Valarie Stephenson, Connie Howard, John King; stepchildren: Brian Hoskins, Lisa Byers and Kim Sullens; siblings: Jon Sapp, Sara McCarty, Nina Boyer, Theresa Deever, Kathy McCorkle, Rebecca Warnock and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm Friday, May 29 at Memorial Funeral Home and a committal service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

“At this time, we are limiting the occupancy of our building to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Please be prepared to be directed by staff when you arrive for visitations and services.”