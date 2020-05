Phillip Gregg Hunt, age 70, of Moberly, passed away on May 25, 2020 in Moberly.

Gregg (aka Precious) was born on Aug. 30, 1949 in Moberly to Raymond Hunt and Phyllis Bloom Hunt.

A private memorial service celebrating Gregg’s life will take place later this summer with his closest friends and family.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.