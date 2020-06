Kristy Ann Monroe, 22, Tre’Von (Tre) Raheem James Nelson, age 2 and Ka’Naya Sim’Mone Nelson, age 7 months, all of Mexico, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in St. Louis.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5 at Friendship Baptist Church in Columbia.