Kathryn “Jane” Manard, 91, of Mexico, Missouri, formerly of Moberly, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at Pin Oak Living Center in Mexico, where she had been a resident for the past three years.

Due to the unusual circumstances presented by COVID-19, there will be a private family service honoring “Jane’s” life in the Cater Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, June 11. Committal prayer and entombment will follow at the Resurrection Mausoleum, Oakland Cemetery.