Pauline Delores Shaeffer McNeil, 99, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center.

Graveside Services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 12 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be made to Kidney Foundation, Rainbow House or the Ronald McDonald House.

